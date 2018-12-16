Body of man discovered washed up on beach next to hotel

Emergency services were called to Carnoustie beach in Angus at 12.40pm on Sunday.

The body of a man has been found washed up on a beach near a hotel.

Officers have cordoned the area near Carnoustie Golf Hotel at the Barry Burn estuary.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "A man's body was found on the beach at 12.40pm.

"We are at the scene investigating at the moment."

