Taxi plea after man found dead in burn following drop off

Man was discovered in The Barry Burn in Carnoustie, Angus, on Sunday.

Barry Burn: Area was cordoned off by the police. Richard Webb

Police want to speak to a taxi driver who dropped a man off before he was found dead in a burn.

The body of a man was discovered in The Barry Burn in Carnoustie, Angus, at 12.45pm on Sunday.

A taxi driver picked the man up from Broughty Ferry shortly before 11.15pm on Saturday before dropping him off in the town.

Officers said there is nothing to suggest the death is suspicious and are treating the discovery as unexplained.

Inspector Ray Birnie said: "We need to confirm the last movements of the man and we need to speak to a taxi driver who we believe picked the man up at 11.13pm on Saturday in Fort Street/Brook Street in Broughty Ferry and dropped him off in Carnoustie.

"The taxi was a black people carrier, with a sliding rear door and an orange light on the roof.

"If this was you, or you know the identity of the taxi driver, then we need to speak to you urgently."

