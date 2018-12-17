Man found dead in burn named as 'respected' police officer

Dean Morrison, 40, was found in Barry Burn, Carnoustie, just after midnight.

Tributes: Dean was found dead on Sunday. Police Scotland

A man who was found dead in a burn near Carnoustie Golf Course has been named as a serving police officer.

Dean Morrison, whose body was found at the Barry Burn in Carnoustie just after midnight on Saturday, had been with the Tayside Division for the last 16 years.

Tributes have been paid to the 40-year-old, who joined the force in 2002 and worked in Dundee.

Chief Superintendent Andrew Todd, Divisional Commander for Tayside Division said: "Dean was a highly respected officer, who was extremely well liked and popular with his colleagues.

"He was thoroughly professional in his work.

"His death is a great tragedy and he will be sadly missed by all who knew him and we will do all we can to support them during this distressing time.

"Our thoughts are with his family and friends."

Officers are treating the death as unexplained.

Police are also appealing for a taxi driver who picked Mr Morrison up from Broughty Ferry on Saturday night to contact them.

Inspector Ray Birnie said: "We need to confirm the last movements of the man and we need to speak to a taxi driver who we believe picked the man up at 11.13pm on Saturday in Fort Street/Brook Street in Broughty Ferry and dropped him off in Carnoustie.

"The taxi was a black people carrier, with a sliding rear door and an orange light on the roof.

"If this was you, or you know the identity of the taxi driver, then we need to speak to you urgently."

