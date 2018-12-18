Lost climbers rescued in poor weather from plateau

Two climbers were rescued from the Cairngorm Plateau after getting lost in bad weather.

Lost: The climbers were rescued from the Cairngorm Plateau. PA

Two climbers lost in poor weather on the Cairngorm Plateau have been rescued in a "tough night" for the Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team.

The unit confirmed the operation to locate the lost climbers on its Twitter account shortly after 6pm on Monday.

At 9.20pm the pair were located and CMRT posted that preparations were under way for evacuation.

They tweeted: "No aircraft available due to weather conditions, which are worsening.

"Expect evacuation to be protracted."

Two hours later the team confirmed that the casualties were in the rescue vehicle, describing it as a "tough night" on the mountain.

