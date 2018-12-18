  • STV
  • MySTV

Boy, 5, spends Christmas at home after hospital heartache

Polly Bartlett

Jordan Fraser was born with a hole in his heart and spent last year's big day in hospital.

A five-year-old boy is looking forward to Christmas day more than most, after spending last year's festive period seriously ill in hospital.

Jordan Fraser, from Elgin, was born with a hole in his heart and developed complications from open heart surgery just weeks before the big day in 2017.

When other children were opening their presents on Christmas morning, the Moray schoolboy was preparing to undergo another emergency operation.

But this year, Jordan is looking forward to celebrating at home with his parents and younger brother.

His mum Lauren explained: "Last year Jordan was in hospital for Christmas.

"I don't think he knew it was Christmas Day because he was on a lot of medication. But he was awake and that was more than we could have asked for.

"We just sat and held him all day.

"This Christmas we are doing everything we never got to do last year, like eat the biggest turkey and watching the Elgin Christmas lights switch-on."

Jordan: Will spend Christmas at home.
Jordan: Will spend Christmas at home. Lauren O'Shane

Jordan was born in December 2013 with a large hole in his heart.

He underwent his first operation at just four weeks old and has had three further operations involving open heart surgery.

Lauren says: "I had never heard of anyone having a hole in their heart.

"I was absolutely terrified when we got the diagnosis. I cried for about an hour. I remember saying to the doctor 'What did I do wrong to make this happen?'"

One in four people in Scotland die from heart and circulatory diseases and this month in Scotland, 25 babies will be diagnosed with a heart defect.

This Christmas, Lauren and Jordan are giving their support to the British Heart Foundation's Christmas Appeal by setting up a fundraising group in the family's home town of Elgin.

"I just think it's so important to raise awareness," says Lauren.

"Jordan has been through so much but the support we have received from the doctors and the local community has been fantastic.

"Jordan openly talks about being in hospital all the time.

"He tells everyone how he went in to get his heart fixed. He's an inspiration.

"Some adults couldn't talk about it the way he does.

We have had so many ups and downs but this has made us so strong as a family. I think we have been through the worst and we can get through anything now."

James Cant, director of BHF Scotland, said: "Jordan truly is a remarkable little boy and an inspiration.

"Sadly though, many families will be missing a loved one this Christmas because of heart and circulatory diseases.

"That is why our BHF Christmas appeal is so important, helping us fund life saving research to beat heartbreak for good."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.