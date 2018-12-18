Boy, 5, spends Christmas at home after hospital heartache

Jordan Fraser was born with a hole in his heart and spent last year's big day in hospital.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5980996614001-news-181218-jordan16x9.jpg" />

A five-year-old boy is looking forward to Christmas day more than most, after spending last year's festive period seriously ill in hospital.

Jordan Fraser, from Elgin, was born with a hole in his heart and developed complications from open heart surgery just weeks before the big day in 2017.

When other children were opening their presents on Christmas morning, the Moray schoolboy was preparing to undergo another emergency operation.

But this year, Jordan is looking forward to celebrating at home with his parents and younger brother.

His mum Lauren explained: "Last year Jordan was in hospital for Christmas.

"I don't think he knew it was Christmas Day because he was on a lot of medication. But he was awake and that was more than we could have asked for.

"We just sat and held him all day.

"This Christmas we are doing everything we never got to do last year, like eat the biggest turkey and watching the Elgin Christmas lights switch-on."

Jordan: Will spend Christmas at home. Lauren O'Shane

Jordan was born in December 2013 with a large hole in his heart.

He underwent his first operation at just four weeks old and has had three further operations involving open heart surgery.

Lauren says: "I had never heard of anyone having a hole in their heart.

"I was absolutely terrified when we got the diagnosis. I cried for about an hour. I remember saying to the doctor 'What did I do wrong to make this happen?'"

One in four people in Scotland die from heart and circulatory diseases and this month in Scotland, 25 babies will be diagnosed with a heart defect.

This Christmas, Lauren and Jordan are giving their support to the British Heart Foundation's Christmas Appeal by setting up a fundraising group in the family's home town of Elgin.

"I just think it's so important to raise awareness," says Lauren.

"Jordan has been through so much but the support we have received from the doctors and the local community has been fantastic.

"Jordan openly talks about being in hospital all the time.

"He tells everyone how he went in to get his heart fixed. He's an inspiration.

"Some adults couldn't talk about it the way he does.

We have had so many ups and downs but this has made us so strong as a family. I think we have been through the worst and we can get through anything now."

James Cant, director of BHF Scotland, said: "Jordan truly is a remarkable little boy and an inspiration.

"Sadly though, many families will be missing a loved one this Christmas because of heart and circulatory diseases.

"That is why our BHF Christmas appeal is so important, helping us fund life saving research to beat heartbreak for good."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.