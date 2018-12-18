Man charged over break-ins dating back nearly 20 years

The man allegedly carried out raids at properties in Aberdeen between 2000 and 2005.

Police arrested the man after an incident on Thursday.

A man has been charged in connection with a number of break-ins, with some dating date back to 2000.

The 13 alleged incidents were said to take place in the West End, Hazlehead and Rosemount areas of Aberdeen.

It comes after a break-in was reported at Whitehall Road on Thursday which saw the man subsequently arrested and charged.

He is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

Following further enquiries, he was also charged in connection with break-ins at homes at various locations between 2000 and 2005.

