Two in court after baby suffers broken ribs, arm and leg

Corrie Anderson and Amy Peddie allegedly failed to get medical attention for the baby in Arbroath.

Two people have appeared in court after a baby suffered broken ribs, a broken arm and a broken leg.

Corrie Anderson and Amy Peddie are also accused of failing to get medical attention for the tot who was aged between six and 11 weeks old.

The pair allegedly exposed him to "conditions by which he sustained by means unknown blunt force trauma to his body".

Prosecutors say the tot suffered fractures to his ribs, an arm and a leg.

Anderson and Peddie are then alleged to have, in the knowledge that the baby required urgent medical attention, failed to seek treatment for him.

The incident is said to have occurred between October 22, 2016, and November 26, 2016.

Anderson, 22, and Peddie, 20, both of St Thomas Crescent, Arbroath, both deny the charge on indictment.

Lawyers for the pair told a pre-trial hearing at Dundee Sheriff Court that they were ready for trial.

Sheriff Tom Hughes set a trial date in March.

