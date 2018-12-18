Three arrested after safety concerns raised at care home

Muirhead Care Home was closed this year after a report found residents were being mistreated.

Muirhead Care Home: Was home to 35 residents. STV

Three people have been arrested after concerns were raised over the welfare of residents of a care home.

Police said two women, aged 78 and 56, and a 79-year-old man were taken into custody following an inquiry into the care of residents at Muirhead Care Home in Aberdeenshire.

It follows an inspection earlier this year which found evidence of vulnerable people being tied to their beds with belts.

The Care Inspectorate report also found residents were not being fed properly and some were not given essential medicines.

Muirhead, near Alford, was closed after the inspector's findings were published.

The home was occupied by 35 elderly residents at the time.

A spokesman for the Care Inspectorate said: "We very rarely seek emergency closure through the courts, but conditions in this care home were so bad they posed an unacceptable risk to people's life, health and wellbeing."

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal and the three people arrested are expected to appear in court in due course.

Detective inspector Davie Howieson, from Police Scotland, said: "I would like to thank all those who have provided information and assisted with what has been a lengthy enquiry, supported throughout by our partners including Aberdeenshire Council and the Care Inspectorate."

