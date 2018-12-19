Search to find 15-year-old girl missing from home 

Lealani Slessor was last seen at her house in Hazlehead, Aberdeen, at 8pm on Monday.

A search has been launched to find a 15-year-old girl after she disappeared from her Aberdeen home.

Lealani Slessor was last seen at her house in Hazlehead at 8pm on Monday.

She is described her as 5ft 8in, slim and has long brown hair with blonde highlights.

Sergeant David Elrick said: "Officers are continuing to work to find Lealani who we know has a number of links to the Mastrick and Hazlehead areas of Aberdeen.

"Given the time she has been away from home we are keen to hear from anybody who knows Lealani or may have heard from her recently."

He added: "We are obviously concerned about Lealani's wellbeing and we would appeal to her directly to contact us should she read this message and let us know she is safe and well."

