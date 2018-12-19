Missing teenager found 'safe and well' after appeal

Lealani Slessor was traced on Wednesday after disappearing from her Aberdeen home.

Found: Lealani Slessor has been found safe and well.

A 15-year-old girl who disappeared from her Aberdeen home has been found safe and well.

A search had been launched for Lealani Slessor after she was last seen at her house in Hazlehead at 8pm on Monday.

The teenager was eventually traced on Wednesday after a public appeal.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "In relation to our earlier appeal regarding Lealani Slessor, we can now confirm that she has been traced safe and well.

"Members of the public are thanked for their assistance."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.