Body pulled from water after harbour search for man

Emergency services were called to Fraserburgh Harbour in Aberdeenshire on Thursday.

Fraserburgh: Body found in water. Geograph

A body has been found in a harbour during the search for a man.

Emergency services, including the coastguard, were called to Fraserburgh Harbour in Aberdeenshire early on Thursday morning.

Searches were carried out and a body was discovered floating in the water.

Inspector Martin MacDougall said: "Enquiries are currently ongoing to trace the man's next of kin so no further information will be released at the moment.

"This is a tragic incident and I would like to thank our partners for their assistance.

"Police officers will remain in the area while enquiries are carried out."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

