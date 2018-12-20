Body pulled from water after harbour search for man
Emergency services were called to Fraserburgh Harbour in Aberdeenshire on Thursday.
A body has been found in a harbour during the search for a man.
Emergency services, including the coastguard, were called to Fraserburgh Harbour in Aberdeenshire early on Thursday morning.
Searches were carried out and a body was discovered floating in the water.
Inspector Martin MacDougall said: "Enquiries are currently ongoing to trace the man's next of kin so no further information will be released at the moment.
"This is a tragic incident and I would like to thank our partners for their assistance.
"Police officers will remain in the area while enquiries are carried out."
Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.
