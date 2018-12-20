Electrical pylon fire on railway line causes travel chaos

Scottish Fire and Rescue are working with power chiefs to remove the pylon in Aberdeen.

Pylon: Causing delays to rail travel. ©: STV

Commuters travelling by train have been warned to expect lengthy delays after an electrical pylon burst into flames and fell onto the track in Aberdeen.

Firefighters rushed to the scene between Aberdeen train station and Newtonhill after receiving reports of the blaze at around 6.30pm.

Scottish Fire and Rescue are working with power chiefs to remove the pylon and ScotRail have said that delays are expected.

The train operator tweeted: "The Fire Brigade are dealing with a fire near the railway between #Aberdeen and Newtonhill, our staff are en-route to assist."

Services between Aberdeen and Edinburgh, Montrose and Glasgow Queen Street will be delayed or revised as a result.

A replacement bus service is in place for some of the routes effected.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue confirmed the incident.

A spokesman said: "Two appliances were sent after we received a call about an electrical pylon on fire at 6.27pm on Thursday."

