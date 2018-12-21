Man arrested after over £1m worth of ecstasy seized 

The 22-year-old man was arrested after 45 kilograms of MDMA was discovered in bust.

Drugs: Ecstasy worth over £1m seized in Aberdeen. PA

A man has been arrested after an ecstasy haul worth over £1m was seized during a raid in Aberdeen.

The 22-year-old man has been arrested over his alleged involvement in the illegal importation and being concerned in the supplying of Class A controlled drugs.

Over 45 kilograms of MDMA (ecstasy) was recovered by officers from Police Scotland and the National Crime Agencyafter the bust in Rosemount on Friday.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Graeme Naysmith stated that this is an intelligence led operation and as such enquiries are on-going.

A case has been referred to the Procurator Fiscal.

