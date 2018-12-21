One person dead following house fire in Perthshire
A body was found following the blaze at a house in Fortingall, near Aberfeldy, on Friday morning.
One person has died after a house fire in Perthshire.
Police said a body was found following the blaze at a house in Fortingall, near Aberfeldy, on Friday morning.
Investigations are ongoing to uncover the identity of the deceased person, a spokeswoman said.
She added: "Enquiries are at a very early stage and a joint investigation with Scottish Fire and Rescue Service will be carried out."
The cause of the fire is not yet known.
