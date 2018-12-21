One person dead following house fire in Perthshire

A body was found following the blaze at a house in Fortingall, near Aberfeldy, on Friday morning.

Fire Service: Investigation ongoing (file pic). © STV

One person has died after a house fire in Perthshire.

Police said a body was found following the blaze at a house in Fortingall, near Aberfeldy, on Friday morning.

Investigations are ongoing to uncover the identity of the deceased person, a spokeswoman said.

She added: "Enquiries are at a very early stage and a joint investigation with Scottish Fire and Rescue Service will be carried out."

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.