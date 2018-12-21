Young boys injured after being hit by van near school
The boys, thought to be around eight years old, were taken to hospital in Dundee.
Two boys have been taken to hospital after they were hit by a van.
The incident happened at around 12.10pm on Errol Road in Invergowrie on the outskirts of Dundee.
The children, thought to be eight years old, were taken to the city's Ninewells Hospital.
It is understood they were not seriously injured.
The collision is thought to have happened near Invergowrie Primary.
