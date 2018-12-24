Woman 'crashed car, jumped on roof and hid in bush'

The alleged drink-driver was arrested and charged after the crash at Stannergate in Dundee.

Police: Woman was three times over the limit.

An alleged drink-driver crashed her car and jumped on its roof before fleeing to hide in a bush.

The woman was arrested and charged after the crash at Stannergate in Dundee shortly after midday on Sunday.

A police dog helped to catch the driver who was spotted hiding in a bush after she was said to have fled the scene.

The woman was found to be more than three times over the legal limit.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Thanks to the good work of PC Smith and PD Rocky, the woman was soon found to be hiding in a bush.

"She was arrested, taken to the Police Station and charged with drunk driving, failing to stop after an accident, failing to report an accident and attempting to pervert the course of justice by running away and hiding."

