Cheesewire murder: Possible new leads in 1983 cabbie death

George Murdoch's death sent shock waves around Aberdeen and the case remains unsolved.

George Murdoch: Family are offering a £10,000 reward.

Police investigating the murder of a taxi driver more than 30 years ago have received more than 100 tip-offs from the public since launching a fresh appeal to find his killer.

George Murdoch, 58, known to family and friends as Dod, was discovered on the outskirts of Aberdeen on the evening of September 29, 1983.

The incident, which was dubbed 'the cheesewire murder' sent shock waves around the Granite City, and the case remains unsolved.

Following a renewed appeal in September, police have received around 100 calls, emails and letters from members of the public.

Mr Murdoch's family are offering a £10,000 reward for information which results in the arrest of the person responsible for his death.

His nephew Alex McKay said they were desperate to see his uncle's killer brought to justice.

He said: "Do you know or have strong suspicions as to the killer's identity?

"Thirty-five years is a long time to have carried this knowledge around with you, and we ask that you relieve yourself of this burden and call the police.

"Even after all this time, it's never too late."

On the night he died, Mr Murdoch picked up his last fare on Queens Road around 8:35pm and radioed his control room informing them he was heading for Peterculter.

But shortly afterwards he was brutally attacked on Pitfodels Station Road, Cults, some five miles short of his destination.

A cheese-wire was found at the scene, and a man in his twenties with short dark hair was reportedly seen running along North Deeside Road towards the city centre shortly after the attack, leaving Mr Murdoch for dead.

Two teenagers on bicycles witnessed the struggle between George and his attacker - they cycled to the nearby Cults Hotel and called the police.

The investigation remains one of the biggest ever carried out in modern times.

Detective inspector Gary Winter said the renewed appeal had led to people contacting them from around the world.

He added that the police remained optimistic that the person responsible for Mr Murdoch's death would be caught, and remained committed to finding them.

"It's a time of year when people are reflecting on missing loved ones and the Murdoch family's search for justice continues." he added.

"I would appeal to anyone with any information to come forward.

"It just may be something that we don't know about that will take us down a whole new line of enquiry."