Major road closed in both directions after car crash

A major road has been closed following a car crash in Perth and Kinross.

Emergency services were called to the A9 just north of Luncarty at around 2pm on Christmas Day.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman told STV News that one vehicle is believed to be involved and the road has been closed in both directions until further notice.

Police Scotland Control Rooms advised drivers to be aware.

They tweeted: "Police Scotland are advising drivers that the A9 just north of Luncarty is closed in both directions due to an ongoing road traffic incident and will be closed for some time."

