Major road remains closed after man dies in car crash

Emergency services were called to the A9 just north of Luncarty at around 2pm on Tuesday.

Police: The road has been closed for investigation work. PA

A man has died following a single-vehicle car crash near Perth.

The A9 north of Luncarty was closed in both directions following the incident just before 2pm on Christmas Day.

The driver was seriously hurt and Police Scotland have confirmed that he has since died from his injuries.

A spokesman said the road will remain closed while the force investigates.

Traffic Scotland warned drivers to use an alternative route.

