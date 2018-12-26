Family of man killed in Christmas Day crash notified

Emergency services were called to the A9 just north of Luncarty on Tuesday afternoon.

The family of a 49-year-old man who died after a car crash on Christmas Day have been notified of the tragic accident.

The A9 north of Luncarty near Perth was closed in both directions for almost four hours as police carried out investigation work following the incident at around 1.40pm on Tuesday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed that one vehicle was involved in the fatal crash.

They said: "Police Scotland can confirm that a 49-year-old man has died after a single-vehicle road traffic collision on the A9 near Luncarty yesterday afternoon.

"His next of kin have been notified, and our thoughts are with them."

