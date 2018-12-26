Teen accused of smashing bus window with traffic cone

The bus driver "miraculously" escaped injury when his windscreen was shattered in Dundee.

Dundee: A traffic cone was thrown from the car park. Google 2018

A 15-year-old boy has been charged after a bus driver "miraculously" escaped injury when his windscreen was shattered by a traffic cone thrown from a multi-storey car park.

The teenager has been accused of being involved in the potentially-fatal incident, which happened in Meadowside, Dundee, on November 27.

The driver was showered with glass when the object struck the Xplore Dundee bus as it travelled past a car park at around 1.35pm.

Officers said "miraculously" no-one was injured but added someone could have been killed.

'The cone has travelled a long distance from a great height, and if it had struck a person, they would have been very seriously injured or potentially killed' Police Scotland spokesman

At the time, a police spokesman said: "We cannot overstate how dangerous this reckless behaviour was.

"The cone has travelled a long distance from a great height, and if it had struck a person, they would have been very seriously injured or potentially killed."

Police still believe others are involved and are continuing their enquiries into the incident.



A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "We can confirm that a 15-year-old boy has been charged in relation to an incident on November 27, where a bus in Meadowside, Dundee, was struck by a traffic cone thrown from a car park.

"Enquiries are ongoing to deal with others involved."

