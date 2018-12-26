Car smashes into bus stop outside football stadium

The incident took place ahead of the Aberdeen and Celtic game on Boxing Day.

Aberdeen: The crash happened outside The Broadhill Bar opposite Pittodrie Stadium. STV

Football fans heading to a Boxing Day match got a shock when a car smashed into a bus stop in Aberdeen.

No one has been arrested following the accident, which happened outside The Broadhill Bar opposite Pittodrie Stadium just after 12pm on Wednesday ahead of the Scottish Premiership game against Celtic.

An eyewitness saw a woman and three children being treated by emergency crews at the scene, however Police Scotland had no reports of any casualties although confirmed an ambulance was called.

Officers initially reported that a person travelling in the blue Honda Civic suffered an injury, however it is not believed to be serious.

The police spokeswoman said: "It was a one-vehicle crash. Police were called at around 12.10-12.15pm.

"An ambulance attended but there's no report of anyone being taken to hospital."

