Hospital ward shutdown over norovirus outbreak fears

The ward has been closed to new patients to help prevent the spread of the virus.

A hospital ward in Angus has been closed to new patients over fears of a norovirus outbreak.

Ward two at Stracathro Hospital has been closed as a precaution to prevent the spread of the virus, more commonly known as the winter vomiting bug, after several cases of vomiting and diarrhoea.

NHS Tayside say that all appropriate infection control measures have been put in place and they have asked anyone with relatives in hospital not to visit while feeling under the weather.

The health board said: "We ask people who may be feeling unwell or experiencing vomiting and diarrhoea not to visit their friends and family members who are in hospital.

"We would urge them to stay away until at least 48 hours after they are free of all symptoms."

