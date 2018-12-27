Pedestrian hit by vehicle forcing police to close street

Emergency services called to Tillydrone Avenue in Aberdeen just after 6.30am on Thursday.

Aberdeen: The accident happened on Tillydrone Avenue. Google 2018

Police have closed a street in Aberdeen after a woman was hit by a vehicle.

Emergency services were called to Tillydrone Avenue just after 6.30am on Thursday.

The pedestrian's condition is unknown at this time, but her injuries have been described as serious.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman told STV News: "Officers were called to reports of a serious road traffic collision in which a female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

"An ambulance was called and we remain on the scene at this time."

Drivers have been advised to avoid the area while the investigation is ongoing.

A spokesperson on Twitter posted: "Police Scotland is currently dealing with a serious road traffic collision on Tillydrone Avenue, Aberdeen.

"The road is currently closed. Drivers are asked to avoid the area meantime."

