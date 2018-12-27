Arrest after 'suspicious' death of man at block of flats
Police were called to a property in Aberdeen shortly before 2am on Thursday.
A man has been arrested following the suspicious death of another man in Aberdeen.
Police were called to flats in Donside Court just before 2am on Thursday, where an injured man was discovered.
He was taken to hospital, where he died a short time later.
Police confirmed a man has been arrested and is assisting police with enquiries.
Detective inspector Gary Winter said: "Formal identification of the man who has sadly died is still to take place.
"Further information will be released in due course.
"Enquiries are ongoing and will continue in the area over the coming days."
If you have any information in respect to the incident, call 101.
