City centre road closed off to traffic after gas leak

A section of St Catherine's Road in Perth has been closed by Scotland Gas Network.

Gas leak: St Catherine's road has been closed.

A city centre road has been closed to traffic after a gas leak.

A section of St Catherine's Road in Perth, where it becomes one way, has been closed by Scotland Gas Network as they deal with the issue.

Perth and Kinross Council said that businesses in the area were open as normal.

In a Tweet, they said: "Scotland Gas Network have had to close St Catherine's Road in Perth to traffic to allow them to work on a gas escape in the area.

"Business open as normal."

It's not known how long it will take SGN to repair the problem.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.