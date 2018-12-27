Pensioner seriously injured after being struck by car

The 68-year-old woman was crossing the road when she was hit by a Vauxhall Zafira.

Injured: Elderly woman struck by car. Google 2018

An elderly pedestrian has been left seriously injured after she was hit by a car while crossing the road in Aberdeen.

The 68-year-old woman was on Tillydrone Avenue near to its junction with Wingate Road at around 6.15am on Thursday when she was struck by a blue Vauxhall Zafira.

After the collision the woman was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where she is currently being treated for serious injuries. The occupant of the car was uninjured.

Police officers investigating the incident are now appealing to the public for any information that could help with their enquires.

Sergeant Stuart Lawrence, from the North East Road Policing Unit, said: "Enquiries into the circumstances of the collision are at an early stage, and I am appealing to anyone who witnessed it or saw the blue Vauxhall Zafira or female pedestrian prior to the incident to contact us.

"I would also appeal to anyone who may have stopped at the scene, and who has not yet passed their details to Police, to contact us.

"I would ask anyone who has any other information, including any dash cam footage that was taken in the area from around this time, to contact Police Scotland on 101."

