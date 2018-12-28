Victim yet to be identified as man charged over death

Police were called to a property in Aberdeen shortly before 2am on Thursday.

Aberdeen: The victim was found injured within a flat in Donside Court. Google 2018

A man who was arrested following the death of another man in Aberdeen has now been charged.

Police were called to flats in Donside Court just before 2am on Thursday, where an injured man was discovered.

He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where he died a short time later.

The victim is yet to be formally identified and his next of kin are not yet aware of his death.

Police have now confirmed that the 59-year-old suspect arrested over the death has now been charged and will appear at the city's sheriff court on Monday.

'Our enquiries remain ongoing however we are content that this has been a contained incident' Detective inspector Gary Winter

Detective inspector Gary Winter said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has died at this very difficult time.

"Our enquiries remain ongoing however we are content that this has been a contained incident.

"There will be an increased police presence in the Tillydrone area while our enquiries continue and the community is thanked for its patience and support."

If you have any information in respect to the incident, call 101.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.