Victim yet to be identified as man charged over death
Police were called to a property in Aberdeen shortly before 2am on Thursday.
A man who was arrested following the death of another man in Aberdeen has now been charged.
Police were called to flats in Donside Court just before 2am on Thursday, where an injured man was discovered.
He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where he died a short time later.
The victim is yet to be formally identified and his next of kin are not yet aware of his death.
Police have now confirmed that the 59-year-old suspect arrested over the death has now been charged and will appear at the city's sheriff court on Monday.
'Our enquiries remain ongoing however we are content that this has been a contained incident'Detective inspector Gary Winter
Detective inspector Gary Winter said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has died at this very difficult time.
"Our enquiries remain ongoing however we are content that this has been a contained incident.
"There will be an increased police presence in the Tillydrone area while our enquiries continue and the community is thanked for its patience and support."
If you have any information in respect to the incident, call 101.
