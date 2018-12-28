Armed police called as man seen wielding samurai sword

The alert happened at a block of flats in Leith Walk, Dundee, on Friday morning.

Armed: Police called to block of flats.

Armed police have been called to deal with a man wielding a samurai sword.

Police with guns remain in the area while officers deal with the incident.

No-one has been injured.

A spokesman said: "Police Scotland is currently in attendance at an address in Leith Walk, Dundee, following an earlier disturbance there.

"While no-one was injured, concerns have been raised regarding persons still within the address.

"The incident is ongoing and there are no further details that can be made available at this time."

