Two pedestrians injured after being struck by bus

Dundee: Road closed by police.

Two pedestrians have been injured after being struck by a bus.

The incident happened on Dock Street near Caird Hall in Dundee at 2pm on Friday.

A man and a woman has been taken to hospital. The extent of their injuries are not yet known.

Officers have cordoned off the road while investigations are carried out.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "We were called to reports of a road traffic collision involving a bus and two pedestrians close to the Caird Hall.

"Officers remain at the scene at this time."

