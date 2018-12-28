Hospital ward reopens after winter vomiting outbreak
Ward two at Stracthro Hospital was closed amid fears over the spread of norovirus.
A hospital ward which was closed in Angus over fears of a norovirus outbreak has reopened.
Ward two at Stracthro Hospital was shut on Monday to prevent spread of the virus, commonly known as the winter vomiting bug, which had been circulating in the community.
Anyone with relatives in hospital were asked not to visit while feeling under the weather.
NHS Tayside said that all appropriate infection control measures have been put in place.
A spokesperson said: "The ward was closed to new patients as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the virus which is currently circulating in the community."
