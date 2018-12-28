Arrests after armed police called to man 'wielding sword'

Officers sealed off a road in Dundee after the incident involving a samurai sword.

Leith Walk: The man was allegedly wielding a samurai sword. Google 2018

A 27-year-old man has been arrested after armed police were called to a man allegedly wielding a samurai sword in Dundee.

The incident happened at a block of flats on Forth Crescent on Friday morning.

Officers sealed off the road in Leith Walk when concerns were raised about people within a property.

A 43-year-old woman was arrested in the property for an unrelated matter.

Nobody was injured and police officers will remain in the area while further enquiries are conducted.

A Police Scotland spokesman said there was "no threat to the wider public".

