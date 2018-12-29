Search to find missing man last seen on Christmas Eve
Benjamin Anum, 48, was spotted near the Bayview Hotel in Aberdeenshire at 9am on Monday.
A search has been launched to find a missing man who was last seen on Christmas Eve.
Benjamin Anum, 48, was spotted near the Bayview Hotel, Macduff, Aberdeenshire, at around 9am on Monday and has not been seen since.
He is employed in the fishing industry and it is believed that his intentions were to travel to Peterhead but he has failed to make contact there.
Mr Anum is described as being of Guinean origin, 5ft 6in and of medium build.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Mr Anum are asked to contact Police Scotland.
