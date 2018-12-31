Man who died after being fund injured in flat is named

Aleksander Smerdel, a Polish national, died of his wounds in hospital on Thursday morning.

A man who died after being found injured in a flat has been named.

Aleksander Smerdel, a Polish national, died of his wounds in hospital on Thursday morning.

Police had earlier found the 44-year-old seriously injured at a property in Donsde Court, Aberdeen.

A 59-year-old man has been charged with murdering Mr Smerdel and is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

Detective Inspector Gary Winter, of Police Scotland's Major Investigation Team, said: "Mr Smerdel's next of kin has been updated and our thoughts are with them.

"We are content that this has been a contained incident however if anyone has information they believe may assist the police they are urged to contact officers on 101."

Police said no photograph of Mr Smerdel was available.

