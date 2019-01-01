Man dies following disturbance on city centre street

Police were called to the Nethergate in Dundee at 1.15am on Tuesday.

Police: Appealing for witnesses (file pic). PA

A man has died following a street fight in central Dundee.

Police were called to the Nethergate around 1.15am on Tuesday after reports of a disturbance involving a number of people.

One man was found to have serious injuries and was taken to Ninewells Hospital where he later died.

Police are treating the death as unexplained and have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

Detective inspector Ross Fitzgerald said: "We know that a number of people were in the area around the time of this incident, which happened on Nethergate close to the Overgate Shopping Centre.

"We would ask anyone who witnessed any disturbance or who has any other information which could assist the police investigation to come forward if you haven't already spoken to an officer.

"A police presence is likely to be maintained in the area for some time while enquiries continue and the public are thanked for their patience and understanding."

Any information can be passed to Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 516 of January 1, 2018.