Student dies after Ben Nevis plunge on New Year's Day

The climber was with three others when she fell 500ft to her death at 10.30am.

Ben Nevis: Second death in recent weeks.

A student has died after plunging 500ft on Ben Nevis on New Year's Day.

The female climber was with three others when she fell to her death at Carn Dearg at 10.30am.

It is the second death on Britain's highest peak in recent weeks.

A Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team spokesman said: "She was out with a group of people who were all from university.

"We are not 100% sure but she went slightly off route and the terrain was difficult.

"The rest of the party were taken to safety by helicopter."

John Stevenson, from Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team, said the woman and her friends had been climbing what is known as the "ledge route".

He said: "I think the rocks would have been pretty icy. It was a big fall.

"We had to get the other three off the mountain - they were stuck."

A statement posted on the Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team Facebook page said: "We pass on our sincere condolences to her family and friends.

"A very sad start to 2019."

