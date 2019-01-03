Teenager arrested after man 'murdered' near shopping centre

Emergency services were called to Nethergate next to the Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee.

Nethergate: Man died in hospital.

A teenager has been arrested after a man was allegedly murdered near a shopping centre.

Emergency services were called to Nethergate next to the Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee at 1.15am on New Year's Day.

A man was found seriously injured before he later died in hospital following an alleged fight involving several people.

Dundee: Road cordoned off by police.

Officers are treating the man's death as murder. He has yet to be identified.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death.

Inspector Ross Fitzgerald said: "Our enquiries remain ongoing and we are urgently appealing for information so we can identify the man who sadly died.

"At the time of the incident he was wearing a two tone light and dark blue Berghaus rain jacket, faded denim jeans and dark brown shoes along with a distinctive silver Cartier watch with gold studs.

Police: Death treated as murder.

"We believe he is aged in his 40s or 50s and he is known to have arrived at the scene of the incident from the area of Whitehall Crescent and Union Street, Dundee.

"I would urge anyone who recognises this description or who has any information that could assist with our enquiry to get in touch with us."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

