'Unexplained' baby death prompts police investigation

Emergency services were called to Gaitside Terrace in Garthdee, Aberdeen, on Wednesday.

Police: Investigation under way.

A baby has died at a house in Aberdeen prompting a police investigation.

Emergency services were called to Gaitside Terrace in Garthdee on Wednesday morning.

Police are treating the baby's death as unexplained.

Officers are stationed outside the house while investigations are being carried out.

A spokesman said: "Police Scotland can confirm that officers were called to the sudden death of a baby within a property in the Gaitside Terrace area of Aberdeen on Wednesday.

"The death is currently being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing.

"As with all sudden deaths, a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."

