Ex-Rangers defender Moshni charged with dangerous driving

Bilel Mohsni was playing for Dundee United when he committed the offence in Fife.

Bilel Mohsni: Allegedly driving on the wrong side of the road.

Former Rangers defender Bilel Mohsni has been charged with dangerous driving.

The French-born Tunisian centre-back was on a short-term contract at Championship side Dundee United when he allegedly committed the offence on April 8 on roads in north-east Fife.

Prosecutors say he drove dangerously, repeatedly overtook several vehicles when it was unsafe to do so and crossed a solid white line.

He is then said to have driven on the wrong side of the road into the path of an oncoming vehicle and that he had to take evasive action to avoid a collision.

The incident is alleged to have happened on the A914 between the Forgan roundabout and St Michaels. The road is the main route from Dundee to St Andrews, where United train.

Mohsni was not present at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court when the case called for a pleading diet on Thursday and was not represented by a solicitor.

The 31-year-old, who was living Monifieth, Angus, made no plea to the charge of dangerous driving on summary complaint during a brief hearing.

Sheriff Jamie Gilchrist QC continued the case without plea until later this month.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.