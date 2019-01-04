Police officer found dead in burn was 'devoted' dad

Constable Dean Morrison was discovered dead at the Barry Burn in Carnoustie while on a night out.

Dean Morrison: Tributes have been paid to him.

The wife of a police officer found dead in a burn has described him as a "wonderful and amazing" dad.

Constable Dean Morrison was discovered dead at the Barry Burn in Carnoustie while on a night out.

Investigations have now concluded and police are treating the death on Saturday, December 15, as a "tragic accident".

The 40-year-old was a police officer for 16 years, having joined the Tayside Division in 2002.

He spent all of his service working in Dundee and was most recently stationed at Longhaugh police station.

Hundreds gathered at Carnoustie Church to pay their respects at Mr Morrison's funeral.

His wife Emily said her husband was the "double up" in her life.

She said: "I would like on behalf of Dean's family, to take this opportunity to thank our friends and Dean's 'police family' for their support and kindness during this very difficult time.

"I would particularly like to thank those of you have taken the time to post so many kind comments on social media platforms which have given us insight into the character of the police officer we all knew, loved and have now lost.

"Dean was 'my double up' in life, an amazing husband, son, brother, uncle and truly wonderful, loving and devoted father to his daughter and son."

Police: He served for 16 years.

Chief superintendent Andrew Todd added: "Today the police family unites to bid farewell to a well-liked and hard working officer.

"Today's poignant service is in recognition and to pay tribute to a respected officer and our thoughts remain with his family and friends at this difficult time."

Deputy chief constable Fiona Taylor said: "Police Scotland was fortunate to have had PC Morrison during his 16 years of service.

"He was a highly respected, popular and professional officer and is sadly missed.

"The thoughts of his colleagues are with his family and friends."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.