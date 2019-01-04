Two men in court over 'murder' near shopping centre

Wes Reid and Adam Valentine accused of punching Brian Fox, 62, to death in Dundee.

Brian Fox died in Dundee on January 1. Police Scotland/STV

Two men have appeared in court charged with murdering a man just over an hour into the New Year.

Wes Reid and Adam Valentine are alleged to have punched Brian Fox to death in Dundee's Nethergate at 1.15am on January 1.

A third accused, Shannon Sykes, faces charges of assault relating to alleged attacks in the moments before the alleged murder.

Mr Fox, 62, was found dying at a taxi rank in Nethergate - one of Dundee's main city centre streets - and rushed to Ninewells Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Reid, Valentine and Sykes made separate private appearances from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court on Friday.

The trio faced a petition alleging a total of six charges.

Reid, 19, of Tayport, Fife, and Valentine, 24, of Thurso Crescent, Dundee, are accused of punching Mr Fox to the ground, before punching him again.

They were remanded in custody until a second appearance next week.

Sykes, 21, of Glasgow, faced two charges of assault relating to alleged incidents shortly before the murder. She was released on bail.

