Book returned to Aberdeen library 40 years overdue

The novel, borrowed from Aberdeen Central Library in 1978, only amassed a fine of £3.60.

Borrowed: The book was taken out 40 years ago. Aberdeen City Libraries

A book has been returned to an Aberdeen library 40 years after it was due back.

Crime novel A Touch of Danger by James Jones was taken out in 1978.

It was brought back to Aberdeen's Central Library on Friday morning - but luckily for the person who returned it, the fine was capped at £3.60.

An Aberdeen City Library spokesperson said: "The book was written by James Jones, who also wrote From Here to Eternity...and this copy certainly took an eternity to come back!"

Last year, the library had a book returned which had been loaned out in 1954.

They believe that this is the record for a non-academic book on loan from a Scottish library.

