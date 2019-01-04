Scot killed when motorbike crashes into pole in Thailand
The man, from Stornoway in the Hebrides, died in the crash on Thursday night.
A Scot has died in a motorbike crash in southern Thailand.
The 32-year-old, from Stornoway on the Isle of Lewis, crashed into an electricity pole at "high speed", local police said.
Emergency services were called to the crash in Soi Ta-iad, Chalong, Phuket, at 8.40pm on Thursday.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The area of Phuket is popular with MMA and Muay Thai martial art groups.
