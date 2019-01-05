Shoppers evacuated from Lidl as fire breaks out in store

Emergency services were called to the supermarket on West Road in Forres, Moray, on Saturday.

Lidl: Around 20 firefighters are tackling the flames. (Picture by Marc Hindley/Forres Web) Marc Hindley/Forres Web

Shoppers have been evacuated after a fire broke out at a Lidl.

Emergency services were called to the supermarket on West Road in Forres, Moray, at 3.50pm on Saturday.

Around 20 firefighters are tackling the blaze in the supermarket.

Officers have cordoned off the car park while investigations are being carried out.

No one has been injured.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "Shoppers were evacuated from the store.

"There was a fire within the building and we sent four appliances.

"We are still at the scene."

