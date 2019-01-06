Boats destroyed after 'suspicious' fire at historic harbour

Firefighters were called to the scene just before 3am on Sunday morning.

Cove Harbour: Five boats destroyed in 'suspicious' fire. STV

Five boats have been destroyed after a suspicious overnight fire at a historic north east harbour.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene at Cove Bay Harbour in Aberdeen at around 2.50am on Sunday.

A spokesman confirmed that crews attended the blaze at the harbour building on Balmoral Terrace, where villagers have fished since the 1790s.

Two fire engines were sent and the stop call was issued at 3.10am.

Police say the fire is under investigation and is currently being treated as suspicious.

In 2014 fishermen at the historic harbour were told they were facing eviction from the area, but they refused to leave leading to a dispute that has lasted for five years.