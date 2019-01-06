Concern growing for missing man last seen on Christmas Eve
It is believed Benjamin Anum had travelled to Peterhead, but he failed to make contact there.
The search for a north-east man who has been missing since Christmas Eve is continuing as concern over his welfare grows.
Benjamin Anum was seen near the Bayview Hotel in MacDuff at around 9am on Monday, December 24, but there has been no trace of him since.
It is believed that the 48-year-old Guinean, who works in the fishing industry, had intended to travel to Peterhead but he failed to make contact there.
He is described as around 5ft6 with a medium build.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Mr Anum have been asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.
