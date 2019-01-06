Security called after Rangers player Ryan Jack abused in bar

The 26-year-old was forced to leave Soul Bar in Aberdeen before an altercation broke out.

Ryan Jack: He was forced to leave the bar.

Security was called after Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack was abused in a bar in Aberdeen.

The 26-year-old was forced to leave Soul Bar after nearby drinkers started singing and hurling abuse at the midfielder.

Door stewards were then called to deal with an altercation after Jack left the premises.

It came just a week after the Aberdeen-born midfielder scored the winning goal to defeat Celtic in the derby.

Goal: He scored in the 1-0 win over Celtic last week. SNS Group

Paul Clarkson, a director of PB Devco, which owns Soul, said: "A large crowd gathered and people mainly started singing towards Ryan then hurled abuse.

"Ryan and his family took themselves away from the situation and left the bar.



"An altercation then occurred with those who were involved in the abuse and the door stewards intervened.

"There was a bit of pushing and shoving which started but it was handbags.

"It's disappointing this has happened and we certainly won't tolerate anyone, no matter who it is, being abused in our bar."

A statement from the bar added: "At Soul, the safety of our customers is our first priority.

"We have zero tolerance regarding abusive or offensive behaviour from or towards ANY of our customers.

"On reviewing CCTV, we can confirm staff and licensed door stewards correctly performed their duties as required.

"Our management and licensed door stewards have complete authority to evict any customers they feel is of an undesirable nature to be within our venue, so request that any customers who choose to join us behave in an appropriate manner."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.