Warning as 80mph winds set to batter parts of Scotland

Peter Cassidy

The heavy winds are expected to cause travel disruptions and power failures from Monday.

Wind: Gusts of up to 75mph expected.
A yellow weather warning has been issued for parts of Scotland with heavy winds expected to cause travel disruption and power failures.

The Met office warning is active from noon on Monday until 3pm on Tuesday with winds hitting speeds of up to 80mph in areas including the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire.

STV Weather presenter Sean Batty warned the winds could lead to some coastal flooding.

Sean said: "The north of Scotland will experience strong and gusty winds throughout Monday with ferry disruption very likely to the Hebrides and Northern Isles.

"Winds will gust 60-75mph, with the strongest gusts likely to affect the Isle of Lewis, north of the mainland, Orkney, Fair Isle and the far north east coast of Aberdeenshire.

"There's a small risk that winds could gust up to 80mph across Orkney during Monday afternoon.

"Later on Monday and into Tuesday the stronger gusts will move across the north east and out into the North Sea. 

"Gusts could reach 50-60mph for a time around Peterhead and Fraserburgh, and some strong lee gusts off the Grampians could give particularly strong gusts on the A90 between Brechin and Laurencekirk for a time late evening.

"The new moon occurred on Sunday which means we are entering a period of higher spring tides. This means that some large waves can be expected during high tides which could over-top sea walls along with sea spray. 

"Areas most at risk of seeing these large waves are the Outer Hebrides, Orkney and the north Aberdeenshire coast.

"The strong winds will ease into Tuesday with quieter conditions expected through most of the week, although gales may return to the north of the country on Saturday.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.