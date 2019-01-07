Pedestrian dies in hospital after collision with van

Emergency services were called to the A96 in Forres at 7.20am on Monday.

Forres: The man was hit on the road next to Christie-Elite Nurseries. Google 2018.

A man has died after being hit by a van on a busy road in Moray.

The pedestrian was struck by the green and white Iveco at around 7.20am on Monday on the A96 Forres bypass near Christie-Elite Nurseries.

The man was taken to Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin, but was pronounced dead a short a time later. The driver of the van was not injured in the accident.

Police remain at the scene and have closed the road between Market Street and the roundabout at the A96 junction with the B9011.

'Our thoughts are with this man's family at this very sad time' Sergeant Rob Warnock

Sergeant Rob Warnock said: "Our thoughts are with this man's family at this very sad time.

"We have already spoken to a number of people in relation to this tragic incident however I would still urge anyone who either saw the van or the pedestrian prior to the collision or saw what happened to get in touch.

"The road closure will remain in place until enquiries at the scene have been carried out.

"I would like to thank motorists for their patience while this is done."

Traffic Scotland has advised drivers to be aware of the closure, while Stagecoach has warned that services may be delayed due to the accident.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.