Man admits carrying out deadly knife attack at flat

Jakub Kmieciak, 20, pleaded guilty to killing Rafal Rymarkiewicz in Perth.

Perth: The attack happened within a flat in Wallace Court. Google 2018

A man has admitted killing a man by stabbing him within a flat in Perth.

Jakub Kmieciak, 20, was originally accused of murdering Rafal Rymarkiewicz, 34.

At the High Court in Glasgow on Monday, his plea to the reduced charge of culpable homicide was accepted by the Crown.

The knife attack happened at an address in Wallace Court on December 23, 2017.

Mr Rymarkiewicz died from his injuries at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee the following day.

Prosecutor Liam Ewing told the court that Kmieciak suffered from mental health issues, which was confirmed by two doctors in written reports to the court.

Judge Lord Burns made an interim compulsion order for Kmieciak to be detained in hospital and deferred sentence until March 26 at the High Court in Livingston.

